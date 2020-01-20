Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s adorable reunion at SAG Awards 2020 is breaking the internet; Check it out

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had an adorable reunion at SAG Awards 2020 and the netizens can’t stop talking about it. Here’s what the fans are saying.

It finally happened! At the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild awards Awards, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston finally gave their fans what they had been asking for a very long time now, a reunion. The two ran into each other at the SAG Awards backstage and had an adorable reunion as they congratulated each other for winning the award. Even though the two have repeatedly denied all the reconciliation rumours, fans believe otherwise, and their latest interaction has just set the Twitter feed on fire.

It almost seems like the entire awards season has been leading up to this – catching the former lovers in a single frame. Now that it has happened, the fans cannot get enough of it. The pictures of Pitt and Aniston sharing a friendly moment at the SAG backstage have sent the internet into an absolute frenzy and while the night was studded with various other Hollywood stars, all eyes were on the former couple. In addition to the photos, a video of Pitt’s reaction to his ex-wife SAG Awards acceptance speech for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series is also going viral.

Me: Brad and Jen are mature adults who can be friends without the world freaking out every time they're in the same room together ok? Me after seeing The Photo: do we call them Braniston or Anipitt — Rachel Simon (@Rachel_Simon) January 20, 2020

I'm not s wording them but their friendship is adorable. It feels good to see that they have left the past behind.#BradPitt #JenniferAniston pic.twitter.com/1b3YL0NByu — (@OnlyBlackSheep) January 20, 2020

I gave 547 sighs and made “awwwww” sound incessantly for 58 minutes after seeing those pictures of Bradfer! #SAGAwards #JenniferAniston #BradPitt #TeamJennifer https://t.co/4zPTJhOGXD — Nilufer (@NiluferOzmekik) January 20, 2020

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Aniston’s former flame stopped dead in his track to hear her speech. “Me: Brad and Jen are mature adults who can be friends without the world freaking out every time they're in the same room together ok? Me after seeing The Photo: do we call them Braniston or Anipitt,” a fan wrote. “I gave 547 sighs and made awwwww sound incessantly for 58 minutes after seeing those pictures of Bradfer! #SAGAwards #JenniferAniston #BradPitt #TeamJennifer,” another gushed. “I'm not s wording them but their friendship is adorable. It feels good to see that they have left the past behind,” another tweet read.

Everywoman who finally got over her cheating ex has run in to him & experienced that pitiful look on his face when he looks hungry,embarrased that he did her wrong,acts like nothing happened & suggests that you meet for drinks & talk.Don’t do it girl. #BradPitt #jenniferanniston — Renee (@ReneeRevelation) January 20, 2020

It’s gross that people are rooting for #JenniferAniston to get back with #bradPitt. It’s big of her to forgive. But stop w/this toxic narrative. I’m old enough to remember how much he dogged/hurt her. It’s a shit message you all are pushing #SAGAwards — Veracity (@VeraMatters) January 20, 2020

Some fans also stated that Pitt has finally realised he made a huge mistake by leaving Jen for Angelina Jolie. “#BradPitt staring at #JenniferAniston is every guy who left a good woman for another woman who then wrecks his life and realizes that he was dumb AF for leaving the first,” a fan wrote. “It’s gross that people are rooting for #JenniferAniston to get back with #bradPitt. It’s big of her to forgive. But stop w/this toxic narrative. I’m old enough to remember how much he dogged/hurt her. It’s a shit message you all are pushing #SAGAwards,” another Twitter user wrote. However, the feed is mostly loaded with people who are appreciating the two for maintaining their friendship despite the rocky past and are rooting for them to get back together.

Keeping my finger crossed. Please Brad keep holding her hand forever like this #BradPitt #JenniferAniston #SAGAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/LbhsZTMSRs — Vertika Bajaj (@VertikaBajaj) January 20, 2020

This is going to be a great year. #BradPitt & #JenniferAniston reunited at the @SAGawards — Dewie van der Merwe (@dewievdmerwe) January 20, 2020

I can’t be the only hoping she accepts they were on a break... #BradPitt #JenniferAniston pic.twitter.com/QIRzWrFh65 — Millsy (@kmillsy1) January 20, 2020

ALSO READ: SAG Awards 2020: Brad Pitt gushes as Jennifer Aniston WINS; Stops everything to watch her acceptance speech

Read More