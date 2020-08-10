Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's former LA mansion from when they were married sells for THIS whopping amount

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's former Beverly Hills mansion from when they used to be married has now been sold to a mystery buyer for a massive amount. Read below for more details.

While romance rumours refuse to die down between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, it seems like their love abode from their married days has found a new owner. According to TODAY, their former Beverly Hills mansion has been sold to a mystery buyer for USD 32.5 million. For the unversed, the historic mansion in question was built in 1934 for actors Fredric March and Florence Eldridge and is a 12,000 sq. foot Tudor style home. Susan Smith, the listing agent at Hilton & Hyland revealed that the homes have only had five or six owners while the identity of the new owner hasn't been made public just yet.

Along with Pitt and Aniston, previous owners include Vanderbilt descendant Shirley Burden and heiress Wallis Annenberg. It was after their 2005 divorce that Brad and Jennifer had sold the mansion for USD 28 million according to the book: Wallace Neff: Master Architects of Southern California 1920-1940. The house was initially listed last year at USD 56 million which later dropped to USD 44.5 million in March. However, it was later removed and sold in an off-market deal to the mystery buyer.

"No one has really changed the exterior of the home. It sits on over an acre. It's a street to street lot, which is unusual in Beverly Hills," Smith shared with TODAY Home.

Designed by Edwin Wallace-Neff, the two-story home includes five bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, manicured lawns, a tennis court, a luxurious swimming pool and a guest house with a detailed brick exterior for privacy. With a sun-drenched living room, an updated kitchen, a screening room, there's also two wet bars.

Excuse us while we daydream about owning this dream house!

