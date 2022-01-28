Brad Pitt and Lykke Li's dating rumours not true; Actor has reportedly not met the singer 'in years'

Brad Pitt recently sparked romance rumours with Swedish singer Lykke Li. While reports suggested that the actor was dating Li, it has now been reported by a Page Six source that the news is not true. The insider informed that while Pitt has previously met Li, there's nothing going on between them and that they haven't met in the last two years.

Brad Pitt and Lykke Li sparked relationship rumours after the popular blind-items Instagram account @deuxmoi posted a tip about the pair. It was anonymously tipped that the actor was seen hanging out with Li at a famous Hollywood eatery joint. However as per a Page Six source, "He [Brad] hasn’t seen her in two years. He met her a couple of years ago. [There’s] nothing negative. They are just not dating."

Another source also informed People that Brad and Lykke are just friends and that Li is a part of "a large group of artsy friends that he enjoys hanging out with." This group reportedly also includes Alia Shawkat who was previously linked to the actor and also spoke about the same. The actress slammed the media attention she received because of the rumour and stated that it was ironic how the idea of her being romantically involved with an older white guy got her more media attention than her acting.

In the meantime, Pitt has been making headlines for his messy divorce and custody battle with Angelina Jolie. The duo was were declared legally single in 2019 and share six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

ALSO READ: Starstruck Jake Gyllenhaal RECALLS meeting Brad Pitt while filming 'racy scenes' with Jennifer Aniston