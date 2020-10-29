Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski reportedly break up; Model hinted at crumbling relationship on Instagram?

Looks like it was indeed meant to be a short-lived romance between Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski as a recent report suggests that the rumoured couple has broken up after dating for more than two months.

2020 has surely been a personal life oriented year for Hollywood celebrities. We've seen couples falling in love over quarantine, getting engaged, getting married, getting pregnant, having babies, even breaking up and heading for divorce. In the past few months, Brad's love life has gotten the spotlight even more than it usually does and that's thanks to rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski.

For the unversed, Pitt and Poturalski were spotted together in France back in late August as they flew to Château Miraval, the estate and vineyard jointly owned by Brad and Angelina Jolie. Since then, while we haven't gotten any public spottings of the pair, it was being reported that Brad and Nicole are enjoying an easy-breezy relationship. However, according to E! News, the couple has broken up after dating for more than two months. The split reportedly occurred several weeks ago and their relationship was never really serious to begin with.

Moreover, the 27-year-old model may have hinted at her crumbling relationship with the 56-year-old actor in a recent cryptic Instagram post as she wrote as her caption, "Hang in there just for a little bit longer..."

Interestingly, Nicole is said to be in an open marriage with German restaurateur Roland Mary; who is a good acquaintance of Brad, for the past eight years. The couple also has a seven-year-old son named Emil.

A while back, Poturalski had taken to Instagram to hit back at trolls who were hating on her relationship with Brad. "Just don’t follow people you don’t want to see or don’t like their content. Easy. So just be nice and kind. Try," Nicole penned to the haters.

