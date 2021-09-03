Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s custody battle gets MESSIER as former seeks to overturn THIS past judgement

Brad Pitt recently filed a petition to challenge Angelina Jolie‘s recent legal win in their messy custody battle. The star filed for the dismissal of a private judge that was chosen to handle his and Angelina Jolie‘s custody case. If you didn’t know, the ruling that had been in place – with Brad, 57, spending more time with his five minor children – had been reversed to a previous agreement from November 2018.

Previous Judge John Ouderkirk was removed on the grounds of “violating ethical obligations,” he’s now ineligible from serving as a temporary judge in the case.

However, Brad is now seeking to have that decision overturned. People magazine recently reported that the petition is arguing that the judge “effectively upended the constitutionally authorized temporary judging system in California” and now “throws open the door to disqualification challenges at any point during a case, even if the party raising the motion has long been on notice about the alleged grounds for disqualification”.

“In so doing, the opinion is guaranteed to fuel disqualification gamesmanship and raises serious questions as to whether the temporary judging system is a viable option in California’s severely backlogged judicial system,” the petition reads according to People.

Previously, Maleficent star Angelina‘s legal team argued that the judge might be biased in his rulings because he had failed to disclose his involvement on continuing or new cases that Brad‘s legal team had hired him to oversee. While her legal team says that they were not aware of the judge’s continuing relationship with his legal team, Brad‘s team says they were “made aware of Judge Ouderkirk’s significant professional history with Pitt’s counsel from the very start.”

