Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie said to be amicable after 'family therapy'; Had to figure out child custody issues

After years and years of animosity, a recent report suggests that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are in a much more amicable equation thanks to a lot of family therapy. Read below for more details on how Brangelina is slowly and steadily burying the hatchet.

It's a divorce that no one saw coming! In September 2016, came the shocking announcement that Hollywood's power couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were separating after more than a decade of togetherness. Over the years, the divorce proceedings between the two were rough and the co-parents were anything but amicable. Their major point of contention was the custody battle for their six children. While their divorce is yet to be finalised, it seems as though Brangelina is finally taking steps to be cordial with each other again.

According to People magazine, Brad and Angelina are finally at a better place thanks to family therapy. "It’s taken them a long time, with a lot of family therapy, to get to this point. The younger kids go back and forth between their houses and Brad loves spending as much time with them as possible. He seems much happier," a source revealed to People and further mentioned that the tension between the exes has thawed. Brangelina required help in figuring out the child-custody issues while also working around how Pitt could be a dad again. For Jolie, since the kids are older now, they're no longer dealing with separation issues from their mother.

This is indeed some positive news for the Brangelina family!

Moreover, Brad was spotted outside his ex-wife's mansion in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, recently which shows that the ex-couple is making amends to make things right between them and their strained relationship.

It was fairly recent when Angelina explained to Vogue as to why the famous couple headed for divorce. "I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people," Jolie reasoned with Vogue.

Share your comment ×