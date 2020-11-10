Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's ex bodyguard recalls Brangelina's BIGGEST concern; Shares lessons learnt from them

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's former bodyguard revealed what it is like to work with the ex-couple. He also revealed his learnings from the job.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have made it clear time and again that they are protective parents. They would do anything to assure that their children are healthy and safe. Despite their current custody battle, a number of sources from both sides have echoed the sentiments that the former couple wants the best for their children. Now, Brangelina's former bodyguard has revealed that even when Brad and Angelina were married, their biggest concern was their children and ensuring that they are safe.

Speaking with Woman's Day, SAS Australia directing staff Mark 'Billy' Billingham recalls that their concern was the kidnapping of their children. "It's all about money," he noted adding that the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are worried about who goes near their children. Apart from revealing the former couple's concerns, Billy also revealed that there was an important lesson he learned while working the Hollywood couple.

He said that he was "surprised" by Brad and Angelina's time management. He recalled that they had time to do everything. Be it family, work or charity work. "I learned a lot of lessons from them, they learned a lot from me and the beauty of working together was the mutual respect," he said. Billy said that Brad and Angelina respected his work and he respected them as well. "It worked fine and created a very professional understanding," he added.

As for Brad and Angelina today, the exes continue to fight over the custody of their children. A report recently made the headlines suggesting that Brad is keen on settling the battle as much as possible outside the court. Read about it in the link below.

