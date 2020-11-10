  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's ex bodyguard recalls Brangelina's BIGGEST concern; Shares lessons learnt from them

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's former bodyguard revealed what it is like to work with the ex-couple. He also revealed his learnings from the job.
16249 reads Mumbai
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's bodyguard spills the beansBrad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's ex bodyguard recalls Brangelina's BIGGEST concern; Shares lessons learnt from them
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have made it clear time and again that they are protective parents. They would do anything to assure that their children are healthy and safe. Despite their current custody battle, a number of sources from both sides have echoed the sentiments that the former couple wants the best for their children. Now, Brangelina's former bodyguard has revealed that even when Brad and Angelina were married, their biggest concern was their children and ensuring that they are safe. 

Speaking with Woman's Day, SAS Australia directing staff Mark 'Billy' Billingham recalls that their concern was the kidnapping of their children. "It's all about money," he noted adding that the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are worried about who goes near their children. Apart from revealing the former couple's concerns, Billy also revealed that there was an important lesson he learned while working the Hollywood couple. 

He said that he was "surprised" by Brad and Angelina's time management. He recalled that they had time to do everything. Be it family, work or charity work. "I learned a lot of lessons from them, they learned a lot from me and the beauty of working together was the mutual respect," he said. Billy said that Brad and Angelina respected his work and he respected them as well. "It worked fine and created a very professional understanding," he added. 

As for Brad and Angelina today, the exes continue to fight over the custody of their children. A report recently made the headlines suggesting that Brad is keen on settling the battle as much as possible outside the court. Read about it in the link below. 

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt spends time at Angelina Jolie's home days after news of Nicole Poturalski split surfaced

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Woman's DayGetty Images

You may like these
Brad Pitt spends time at Angelina Jolie's home days after news of Nicole Poturalski split surfaced
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's custody battle takes a new turn owing to their love for guns, sniper rifles?
Amid custody battle with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie parts ways with high priced divorce attorney Priya Sopori
Brad Pitt eyes hosting his and Angelina Jolie's kids for sleepover during the holidays; Judge to decide in Nov
Brad Pitt SUED for USD 100,000 after woman claims actor wooed her for wedding amid Angelina Jolie legal fight
Brad Pitt has 'high hopes' that he and Angelina Jolie can come to an agreement over children's custody battle?
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement