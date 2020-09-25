Brad Pitt is angry and upset at rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski about her remark on ex Angelina Jolie?

Nicole Poturalski had recently clarified her stance on Instagram when asked why she and rumoured boyfriend Brad Pitt hate the actor's ex Angelina Jolie.

While the romance heats up between Brad Pitt and German model Nicole Poturalski, the latter made headlines recently when she directly addressed a question on the former's ex Angelina Jolie. It was a September 15 Instagram post, when the 27-year-old model posted two gorgeous snaps of herself adorned in an orange button-up dress and golden round-framed sunglasses with the caption, "Happy people don't hate."

"If so, then why do you & Brad hate Angelina? Practice what you preach, girl," A commenter asked on Poturalski's happy post to which she replied back, "Not hating [on] anyone." When a fan added, "Louder for the people in the back...," Nicole wrote back, "WE LOVE. WE SUPPORT. WE SMILE. LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL. BIGGEST KISS." In case you were wondering what Pitt's thoughts were about his ladylove openly commenting on Jolie and defending him, US Weekly reported via a source that the 56-year-old actor was not "angry or upset" that Nicole made a remark about "happy people don't hate."

The Oscar-winning actor does not want to get dragged down by the drama while the insider added that for his relationship to suddenly become a thing that everyone was talking about should have been surprising to Brad. "At this time in his life, Brad is just happy that he has found someone that makes him feel cherished and loved," the source continued.

