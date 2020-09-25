  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Brad Pitt is angry and upset at rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski about her remark on ex Angelina Jolie?

Nicole Poturalski had recently clarified her stance on Instagram when asked why she and rumoured boyfriend Brad Pitt hate the actor's ex Angelina Jolie.
30036 reads Mumbai
Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski had recently commented on Angelina JolieBrad Pitt is angry and upset at rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski about her remark on ex Angelina Jolie?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

While the romance heats up between Brad Pitt and German model Nicole Poturalski, the latter made headlines recently when she directly addressed a question on the former's ex Angelina Jolie. It was a September 15 Instagram post, when the 27-year-old model posted two gorgeous snaps of herself adorned in an orange button-up dress and golden round-framed sunglasses with the caption, "Happy people don't hate."

"If so, then why do you & Brad hate Angelina? Practice what you preach, girl," A commenter asked on Poturalski's happy post to which she replied back, "Not hating [on] anyone." When a fan added, "Louder for the people in the back...," Nicole wrote back, "WE LOVE. WE SUPPORT. WE SMILE. LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL. BIGGEST KISS." In case you were wondering what Pitt's thoughts were about his ladylove openly commenting on Jolie and defending him, US Weekly reported via a source that the 56-year-old actor was not "angry or upset" that Nicole made a remark about "happy people don't hate."

The Oscar-winning actor does not want to get dragged down by the drama while the insider added that for his relationship to suddenly become a thing that everyone was talking about should have been surprising to Brad. "At this time in his life, Brad is just happy that he has found someone that makes him feel cherished and loved," the source continued.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston get flirty as the former has an erotic dream during Fast Times table read

What are your thoughts on Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski's blossoming romance? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Credits :US Weekly,Getty Images

Latest Videos
Nimrat Kaur’s Untold Story: People felt I didn’t look homely; was offered stereotypical roles
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 ‘happysodes’
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek REACT to their pregnancy rumours which will leave you laughing
Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor ace the ramp for Manish Malhotra at LFW 2016
Tara Sutaria to quit acting to become an air hostess, says ‘Kripya Dhyaan De’
Kedarnath not possible without Sushant’s help, admits Sara Ali Khan at the trailer launch of the film
Aaradhya Bachchan looks conscious with mom Aishwarya and dad Abhishek while facing cameras
After Rakul Preet, Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash arrives at the NCB office
NCB to grill Rakul Preet, Deepika's manager Karishma today. Rakul leaves her house to reach the NCB office
Kangana’s SAVAGE reply to Hritik Roshan and his dad
Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai, will be interrogated by NCB on 26th September in a drug probe

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement