Brad Pitt Attends British Grand Prix Holding Hands With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon; Details Inside

Brad Pitt was recently spotted having a sweet time with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, at the British Grand Prix. The two were seen enjoying the moment, wearing stylish outfits.

The Oscar-winning actor will be next seen in one of the highly anticipated movies, F1.

While people have gone haywire, having a look at what Brad Pitt’s next would feel like, the actor was seen getting inspired by attending the British Grand Prix recently.

However, the World War Z star was not alone; he was spotted with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. During the big race that took place on July 7, 2024, the Mr and Mrs. Smith actor and his girlfriend were seen wearing cool yet comforting outfits and holding each other's hands.

As seen in the photographs from the recently held race, Brad Pitt had donned summer attire. Dressed up in a corduroy zip-up yellow jacket, the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor was also seen in a white t-shirt that he wore under it. Similarly, he was also sporting a white and pink bucket hat.

On the other hand, Brad Pitt’s girlfriend, de Ramon, was spotted to have been wearing a pastel blue-colored long-sleeve dress. The 34-year-old jewelry executive looked magnificent as she put on a simple gold necklace along with some black shades.

About F1 movie

F1 will be an action sports drama in which Brad Pitt will star as a former Formula 1 driver who is making a comeback on the tracks. The Bullet Tarin actor will be shown to be a part of a fictional team called APXGP.

A trailer for the movie was dropped on the same day, and the couple was spotted attending the race.

Damson Idris will be seen as an APXGP teammate, while the movie also brings up a great cast such as Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Kerry Condon, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo.

You would be shocked to know that Lewis Hamilton — a seven-time Formula 1 champion— is the producer of this film, along with Pitt, director Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner.

Hamilton had also won the recent race that Brad Pitt had attended. The sports icon will be producing the movie under the banner Dawn Apollo Films, which happens to be his film and TV production company.

F1 will be released on June 27, 2025.

