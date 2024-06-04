Brad Pitt 'Aware And Upset' About News Of His Daughter Shiloh Dropping His Last Name; 'He’s Lost His Children'

Brad Pitt is reportedly "aware and upset" that his daughter Shiloh has decided to drop his last name. A source told People that "he’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter."

How did Brad Pitt react to the news about Shiloh dropping his name?

The source added that “The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad.” Even though he is happy with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, the separation from his kids still hurts him.

Another source confirmed that “He still loves all of his kids tremendously. This whole process has been very hard for the whole family.”

On Shiloh’s 18th birthday on May 27, she filed to legally change her name to Shiloh Jolie. Her name change hasn't been approved yet, but she was listed as Vivienne Jolie in the Playbill for The Outsiders Broadway play, which she helped produce with her mom, Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's other children have also dropped their last name

Shiloh isn't the first of Brad's kids to drop his last name. Last year, Zahara used Zahara Marley Jolie during her sorority induction at Spelman College. In 2021, their son Maddox reportedly used Jolie instead of Pitt on non-legal documents.

Advertisement

Brad and Angelina are also parents to Pax, 20, and twins Vivienne and Knox, both 15. The exact timing of the estrangement is unclear, but Pax allegedly called Brad a "world class a–hole" in a 2020 Father’s Day post, mentioning a 2016 incident where Brad was accused of being verbally and physically abusive on a private jet.

Pax said, “You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence,” he allegedly further talked about Brad Pitt being “verbally abusive and physical with his children” during a private jet journey, per Page Six.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 and sought full custody of their six children. Although they were declared legally single in 2019, their divorce proceedings are still ongoing.

ALSO READ: ‘Found Myself Pregnant’: Boy Meet World Alum Trina McGee Announces She's Expecting 4th Child at 'Tender' Age of 54