Brad Pitt bats for Joe Biden as President in the latest campaign ad: A President for all Americans

Brad Pitt lent his voice for a new ad endorsing Joe Biden as President. The latest ad for the presidential campaign debuted during a baseball match over the weekend.

Over the past few weeks, we've seen a number of celebrities showing their support towards Joe Biden. Over the weekend, Brad Pitt joined the list. The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star presented his political stan by lending his voice to a new presidential campaign ad endorsing Democratic candidate. In the ad that debuted during the World Series game on Saturday night, a montage of shots showing Biden hugging and greet people from different ages and identities was played against Pitt deeming Biden as a "President for all Americans."

In the note running behind the footage, Pitt says America is a country for everyone. "Those who chose this county, those who fought for it—some Republicans, some Democrats, and most, just somewhere in between, all looking for the same thing: Someone who understands their hopes, their dreams, their pain, to listen, to bring people together," he said, via Elle.

He went on to say, "To get up every day and work to make life better for families like yours. To look you in the eye, treat you with respect, and tell you the truth. To work just as hard for the people who voted for him as those who didn't. To be a president for all Americans." Check out the ad here.

Pitt's endorsement comes hours after his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram and revealed she has voted for Biden this year. Sharing a picture of posting her vote, Jen explained, "I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died."

She urged fans to think the impact of the elections could have on the community and then vote. The Friends alum added that voting for Kanye isn't "funny." Check out her complete post below:

