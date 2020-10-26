Brad Pitt bats for Joe Biden as President in the latest campaign ad: A President for all Americans
Over the past few weeks, we've seen a number of celebrities showing their support towards Joe Biden. Over the weekend, Brad Pitt joined the list. The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star presented his political stan by lending his voice to a new presidential campaign ad endorsing Democratic candidate. In the ad that debuted during the World Series game on Saturday night, a montage of shots showing Biden hugging and greet people from different ages and identities was played against Pitt deeming Biden as a "President for all Americans."
In the note running behind the footage, Pitt says America is a country for everyone. "Those who chose this county, those who fought for it—some Republicans, some Democrats, and most, just somewhere in between, all looking for the same thing: Someone who understands their hopes, their dreams, their pain, to listen, to bring people together," he said, via Elle.
He went on to say, "To get up every day and work to make life better for families like yours. To look you in the eye, treat you with respect, and tell you the truth. To work just as hard for the people who voted for him as those who didn't. To be a president for all Americans." Check out the ad here.
Pitt's endorsement comes hours after his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram and revealed she has voted for Biden this year. Sharing a picture of posting her vote, Jen explained, "I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died."
She urged fans to think the impact of the elections could have on the community and then vote. The Friends alum added that voting for Kanye isn't "funny." Check out her complete post below:
#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died. ⠀ I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). ⠀ ⠀ This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ⠀ PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible
