Brad Pitt Birthday: From 12 Years A Slave to The Big Short & Money Ball, a look at Ad Astra star's best movies

Brad Pitt turns a year older today. On the occasion, here's a look at a few of his best movies.

Bring out the birthday cake for we are celebrating Brad Pitt's birthday. The international star turns 56 today, December 18. We must confess, he looks nothing like 56! Coming back to the topic of discussion, having been in the film industry for over three decades, Brad has some stellar performances under his name. Take this year as an example. Brad has delivered two stunning performances with Ad Astra and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Today, on his birthday, we decided to look back at a few of Brad's best performances.

12 Years A Slave:

The movie earned three Oscars, including Best Picture. The movie stars Brad alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Fassbender, Lupita Nyong'o and Dwight Henry. The movie tells the story Solomon Northup, a free black man from upstate New York who gets abducted and sold into slavery. Brad was outstanding in it.

Moneyball:

Brad plays the man who changed the way we would look at baseball with Moneyball. The actor's portrayal as the witty and powerful former Oakland Athletics’ general manager Billy Beane is one of his memorable performances. The film earned six Oscar nominations including Best Actor for Pitt.

Inglorious Basterds:

While he has already shined bright in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood this year, Brad had united with the master filmmaker for Inglorious Basterds and stunned everyone with his performance. Set against World War II, Brad plays a Mississippi native Lt. Aldo Raine aka Aldo the Apache and bowled everyone over.

Fight Club:

While we know, "The first rule of Fight Club is: You do not talk about Fight Club. The second rule of Fight Club is: You do not talk about Fight Club" but we cannot help talk about Fight Club! Apart from Brad's acting, his style and his physique was also the talk of the town.

The Big Short:

Although he doesn't play the lead, Brad steals the show with the supporting performance in The Big Short. Based on the housing market collapse of 2007 with Christian Bale and Steve Carell leading the show, Pitt manages to standout.

What is your favourite Brad Pitt movie? Let us know your pick in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt reunites with exes Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow at Friends alum's annual festive party

Read More