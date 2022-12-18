Brad Pitt Birthday: Babylon star's best candid confessions on ageing, sobriety and more

Brad Pitt has been deemed by director Quentin Tarantino as one of the "last remaining movie stars." The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood director spoke about Pitt and said, "He’s one of the last remaining big-screen movie stars. It’s just a different breed of man. And frankly, I don’t think you can describe exactly what that is because it’s like describing starshine." Over the years, the actor has managed to make some surprising revelations about his personal life and as we celebrate his birthday, here's a look at some of them.

Brad Pitt is one of Hollywood's biggest stars and over the years, the actor has not only managed to deliver some iconic onscreen performances, but he has also managed to evolve his offscreen persona with some charmingly honest confessions that he has made in his recent interviews. The 59-year-old actor has been open about his Hollywood journey, sobriety and much more over the years.

Brad Pitt shares his thoughts on ageing

In an interview with Vogue, the actor opened up about his thoughts on ageing and shared how he has a distaste for the term "anti-ageing." He said, "I don’t want to be running from ageing. It’s a concept we can’t escape, and I would like to see our culture embracing it a bit more, talking about it in those terms."

Brad's advice on prioritising people

The pandemic turned out to be a time when everyone learned something and Brad also opened up about his quarantine learnings. Speaking to Vogue, he opened up about prioritising people and added, "The older I get, the more I think about the quality of life, and time expenditure, and I sure would like to point it more in this direction. I think after lockdown it seemed to be on a lot of people’s minds — like, how are we spending our time, why are we grinding so much, what are we dedicating our lives to? And I think that family and friends at the end of the day is all that matters."

Brad Pitt gets real about sobriety

Brad Pitt has been open about his alcohol addiction and the actor spoke about dealing with the same in a GQ interview. The actor spoke about getting sober and attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings as he said, "I had a really cool men’s group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe. Because I’d seen things of other people who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that’s just atrocious to me."

Brad Pitt's Prosopagnosia condition

The Babylon star made a surprising revelation during his recent GQ interview and opened up about his rare neurological disorder. The actor revealed that he suffers from prosopagnosia which is better known as "face blindness." The actor mentioned that while he hasn't been officially diagnosed, he added, "Nobody believes me! I wanna meet another [person with it]."

Brad Pitt's recurring dream

In yet another candid confession that the actor made in his GQ interview, Pitt revealed that he has a recurring dream and revealed details about the same. He said, "For a solid four or five years there, the most predominant dream I would experience would be getting jumped and stabbed. It would always be at night, in the dark, and I would be walking down a sidewalk in a park or along a boardwalk and as I’d pass under an Exorcist-like street lamp, someone would jump out of the abyss and stab me in the ribs."