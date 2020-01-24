Is Brad Pitt bringing Jennifer Aniston as his date to the Oscars 2020? Academy Award nominee blushes

Brad Pitt has been nominated at the 2020 Oscars for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The actor was recently asked if he would be attending the awards show with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. The actor couldn't help but giggle.

During his Golden Globes award acceptance speech, Brad Pitt joked that he wanted to bring his mother to the awards show but felt it would be awkward for celebs were walking on the red carpet with the people they are dating. Fast forward to the SAG Awards 2020 and Brad caused a frenzy after he was clicked with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. The photos proved that the former flames have left the past where it should be and moved on to become good friends. Now, the question arises if Brad and Jen would walk the Oscars 2020 red carpet together.

Although fans rooting for their reunion would love the sight of Brad and Jennifer attending the prestigious awards show together, Brad has assured it is not happening. The actor, who has been nominated for his supporting role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, was attending the Santa Barbara International Film Festival when a reporter quizzed about his plus one at the upcoming Oscars, Daily Mail reported. A reporter went ahead and asked if he would be joined by Jen.

Brad couldn't stop his blush. The actor sheepishly laughed before he could gather himself and respond. He then confirmed that he doesn't have a date for the prestigious award show. "No, I don't have a date!" he said. Well, well, well! We sure hope they change their mind and the ex-couple walk the red carpet together to give us more pictures to go gaga over.

Meanwhile, rumours about their reunion have been making the headlines for a while now. However, a source told Entertainment Tonight the couple share a "mature relationship." Read all about it here: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston 'love and adore each other', share a 'mature relationship'

