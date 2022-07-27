Brad Pitt cashes in USD 40 million historic bungalow in celebrity haven Carmel

Brad Pitt buys a new house in Carmel for USD 40 million. With his upcoming film Bullet Train inching closer to release, the actor has put his investments into the DL James historic house. Pitt is known for his architectural fancies as the actor has many mesmerising abodes throughout the country. The bungalow is named after the writer who commissioned its design in 1918.

The 58-year-old actor purchased the property in what is known as the celebrity haven in Carmel. The property cost him USD 40 million, making the deal the most expensive in the area. Many famous celebs live in the area including Doris Day, the late Betty White, Joan Fontain and many more. Besides real estate, Brad also has interests in production and business. Recently, the iconic actor lost his emotionally-charged legal battle against his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, over their jointly owned Château Miraval winery.

The couple took charge of the renowned rosé company in 2008 and after their recent split which ended on a sour note, Jolie decided to sell her part of the shares which aggravated Pitt. Jolie went ahead and sold her stakes to Stoli, the liquor giant which led to a string of lawsuits in the US, France and Luxembourg between Brangelina. However, on July 22, a LA judge sided with Jolie on the matter and she ended up winning the suit. The winery is also an especially important location for the ex-couple as they held their wedding ceremony at the winery in 2014.

