Brad Pitt to celebrate his 56th birthday with kids Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne before Christmas eve?

Things may still not be straightened out with his kids, but actor Brad Pitt is going the extra mile to spend quality time with his children. After having a busy year with two big films at the box office, the Ad Astra star is ending 2019 on a sweet note. Turns out, the actor, who celebrates his 56th birthday today, will be surrounded by his adorable children to make the day even more special. According to an Entertainment Tonight report, the actor will be spending his birthday with some of his kids.

Recently, reports had surfaced that three of his and Angelina's children will be spending Christmas Eve with Brad. This includes Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. The same trio -- 13-year-old Shiloh, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne are scheduled to spend Brad's birthday with him.

While these three kids will be with Brad on these important days, the source did not state any specific reason as to why Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and Zahara, 14, will be absent from celebrating the special days with Brad. Maddox, however, is currently studying in a South Korea university and is not on the best of terms with Brad Pitt.

Last year, Brad spent Christmas with Shiloh, Knox, Vivienne and Zahara under supervision. However, this year there will be no supervision. The 'Fight Club' star was recently seen visiting ex-wife Jennifer Aniston's house for her annual tree-trimming party. The former couple, who are on friendly terms, reunited earlier this year at the Friends alum's 50th birthday party in February.

