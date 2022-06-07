Brad Pitt claims Angelina Jolie 'sought to inflict harm' on him by selling her stake in their winery

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's legal mess continues as the actor has now accused his ex-wife of damaging the reputation of their winery after selling her share of stake in the company to a stranger. As reported by People, in his latest filing Brad claims that Jolie intentionally "sought to inflict harm on" with her sale of the winery stake.

Pitt's legal team filed fresh documents on Friday at Los Angeles County Superior Court which mention Miravalas the actor's "passion" project that grew "into a multimillion-dollar global business and one of the world's most highly regarded producers of rosé wine" through his work. The actor reportedly accuses Jolie of contributing "nothing to Miraval's success."

The latest filing also suggests that Jolie planned to sell her interest in October to Tenute del Mondo which is reportedly "indirectly owned and controlled by Yuri Shefler, the Russian billionaire who controls the Stoli Group." The lawsuit claims Angelina went ahead with the sale in secret knowing that it violated Pitt's contractual rights.

In 2008, the former couple, who share six kids, bought a controlling stake in the South of France vineyard and home Château Miraval. It's also the same estate where they tied the knot in 2014 and have in the past spent several family holidays together.

The recent lawsuit also claims that Jolie sought to force Pitt into partnership with a stranger and his legal team has mentioned further as a "stranger with poisonous associations and intentions."Through the new documents, Pitt is seeking damages "in an amount to be proven at trial" and also that the sale made by Jolie to be declared "null and void" as reported by People.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston recalls divorce from Brad Pitt on final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show