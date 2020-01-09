Brad Pitt confesses Bradley Cooper helped him get sober after his split from Angelina Jolie: I love you

Brad Pitt was awarded the Best Supporting Actor at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala. The actor took the opportunity to share details about his struggle with alcoholism and Bradley Cooper's role in his life.

Brad Pitt has been open about his struggle with alcohol. In an interview a few months ago, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star confessed he went to Alcoholics Anonymous and to seek help. Now, the Golden Globes 2020 winner has revealed his biggest support system during his time of trouble. Brad recently took to the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala stage, where he was awarded the Best Supporting Actor. Brad received the honour from Bradley Cooper and during his acceptance speech revealed that it was due to his buddy, Brad sobered up.

"I got sober because of this guy," the 56-year-old actor said before adding, "And every day's been happier ever since." The Ad Astra star recounted the night when Bradley put down his 2-year-old daughter Lea, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, and rushed to be by Brad's side.

"Thank you, Bradley. Bradley just put his daughter to bed and then rushed over to do this," he revealed. Brad ended his speech with, "I love you, and I thank you." This has been one of those rare moments when Brad opened up about his alcoholism.

Apart from thanking Bradley, Brad joked about the National Board of Review. "I know very little about the National Board of Review. You guys have been around for a century? I know so little, other than you love films. I started to Google you, look you up and I thought, 'F*ck it! I love films too. That's good enough for me,'" he joked. The crowd broke into a fit of laughter before Brad continued, No seriously, I really, really love film."

