Brad Pitt convinced Jennifer Aniston for Friends reunion: He encouraged her change of heart

Brad Pitt apparently played a vital role in convincing Jennifer Aniston for the upcoming Friends reunion. The actress reportedly reached out to him last year, soon after he was spotted at her birthday.

Friends fans jumped with joy when Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry announced they are reuniting for a Friends reunion. They took to their respective Instagram profiles to confirm the reunion. The news broke out last month after Jen had teased that there was something in the making. Now, a new report claims that Friends fans should thank Brad for the reunion. Apparently, the Academy Award winner pushed and convinced her to agree for the reunion.

According to a Closer Magazine source, Jen reached out to Brad to seek his advice on the reunion. The interaction happened a little after he made his way to her 50th birthday last year. An insider has been quoted in the story stating, "After reuniting with Brad on her birthday last year, she asked him for advice. He said he thought it would be a great idea to honour their success and that fans still hold the show in such high regard."

Pitt, who also has a cameo on the show, reportedly encouraged her. "He told her it feels like the right time to get back together and encouraged her change of heart. He advised her to say `yes` when everyone got together in October to celebrate the show`s 25th anniversary," the source added. Eventually, the actress did say yes. However, it is still unconfirmed if she said yes due to Brad for the two stars haven't addressed the claims.

The news comes just after a report claimed that Jen and Brad have reunited and are planning on adopting a baby together. Read all about it here: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt adopting a baby girl and actor's kids with Angelina Jolie excited?

