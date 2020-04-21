Brad Pitt crossed paths with Indian diva Anusha Dandekar on a 10 hour flight and we're jealous of her

Anusha Dandekar took to Instagram to remember the time she bumped into Brad Pitt on a 10-hour flight. "He looks good ALL OF THE TIME!" she said.

Only a handful of Bollywood stars have had the opportunity to meet Brad Pitt. The most famous crossover featured Brad meeting . Now, Anusha Dandekar has joined the list of Bollywood stars who have met the handsome hunk. The gorgeous Indian diva took to Instagram to make us jealous by sharing a selfie taken with the Hollywood star. Anusha took to Instagram and shared the selfie she took with Brad to detail fans in on her fangirl moment.

"The time when seat 2A was this... HIM! And seat 3A (me) dies for 10hrs ..." she informed her followers. In the picture, Karan Kundrra's ladylove sported a white and coffee striped jacket with no make-up for the memorable flight. On the other hand, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star looked stole our hearts away in a light black jacket with a white tee beneath it.

"side note: He looks good ALL OF THE TIME! Pps... I still get butterflies looking at this picture," she added on the post. Check out the photo below:

Back in 2017, Brad visited India to promote War Machine where he interacted with SRK. During the interaction, Shah Rukh revealed he became a fan of the Oscar-winner when the Bollywood star watched 12 Monkeys and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. "That's when I became a fan of you as an actor. I would ask you to continue with those kind of roles," said Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh also asked Brad if he would be interested in making a Bollywood debut. "I would never make it in Bollywood because I can't dance. I just can't," he said. "It would be my first and last film," he added.

