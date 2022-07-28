Brad Pitt is dating but not in a 'serious relationship' years after split from Angelina Jolie; Reports

Brad Pitt's love life has always been in the public eye and both his divorces, with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie had been widely covered in the media and following the same, there has been a keen interest about his dating life. Nearly six years after his divorce from Jolie, the actor is reportedly dating again according to People.

The Bullet Train star is reportedly dating but not in a "serious relationship." A source informed People that the actor is in a happy place and apart from his new relationship, "He has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with." The actor is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film and is enjoying the same. The source mentioned that feels great about the movie and thinks it was the best project for him after the pandemic lockdown.

While Pitt recently lost in a lawsuit against his ex-wife Angelina Jolie related to their French winery estate, the source informed People that Pitt is "enjoying Miraval and always poured the profits back into it." The actor is reportedly also making sure to spend time with his kids and catches up with the younger ones for dinner. He still shares a good relationship with them.

As for Brad's dating life, the actor has been linked to several actresses including Arrested Development star Alia Shawkat and Andra Day in the past. Previously, Page Six had also reported in 2020 that Pitt had a brief relationship with model Nicole Poturalski. Although as for his new love interest, it's not yet been revealed whom the actor is dating.

