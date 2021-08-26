Brad Pitt in Deadpool 2, Matt Damon in Thor & more: 5 memorable celebrity cameos in films

When it comes to making good films, it's not only about having the perfect story tell and being a technical genius when it comes to bringing your vision to the screen. Most directors will surprise you and impress you with their quality to think outside the box and make the smaller moments shine. These include not only finding the right celebrities for a cameo but also integrating their guest appearance in the most unique ways.

While some cameos are just tricks for fans to decipher, especially in terms of famous pop culture works such as Star Wars. Remember when Daniel Craig played stormtrooper FN-1824? It's not really a cameo that you recognise given that the actor is in a stormtrooper costume yet an impactful one when it comes to fans who are obsessed with learning about such trivia.

Other cameos are much more defined in terms of either celebrities play themselves or we see them in fleeting appearances but in recognizable enough avatars, just to leave you with that moment of surprise. Let's take a look at some of Hollywood's most entertaining cameos.

Brad Pitt in Deadpool 2

It might have been the shortest cameo but watching Brad Pitt in Deadpool 2 sent fans in a tizzy. The actor made an appearance as the character, Vanisher. He was actually invisible the whole time until after getting electrocuted and revealing his face, which happened to be Pitt. While fans hoped to see him in a bigger role, Pitt's appearance for mere seconds was also enough to make fans erupt into cheers.

Matt Damon in Thor: Ragnarok

When you think of Loki, there's no one you can really imagine apart from Tom Hiddleston although, it was a delight to see Matt Damon take on the character's avatar for one of the scenes in Thor: Ragnarok. The scene also includes other cameos of Sam Neill as Odin and Luke Hemsworth as Thor but Damon's look at Loki - the actor is certainly unmissable.

Keanu Reeves in Always Be My Maybe

If there's one person who should be making cameos in films as himself, there's nobody better than Keanu Reeves. In the Ali Wong and Randall Park starrer rom-com, Reeves plays himself and in a short cameo, takes the cake when it comes to making the film a true joy to watch. The dinner scene with Reeves happens to be one of the best moments in the film.

Margot Robbie The Big Short

We don't know what to think of director Adam McKay's creativity considering how he managed to pull off one of the best cameos ever with Margot Robbie in a film that dealt with the grim subject of financial securities and real estate. In her cameo, Robbie jumps into the bathtub to explain the concept of mortgage-backed security and it's a lesson on finance that no viewer will forget.

Stan Lee in every Marvel movie

Before his tragic passing in 2018, the tour de force behind Marvel, Stan Lee appeared in all Marvel movies in the sweetest of cameos. One of our favourite ones among many of his iconic appearances remains Lee reading Aldus Huxley's The Doors of Perception in 2016's Doctor Strange. Also, his cameo in Thor where he tries to use a truck to uproot Thor's hammer is a memorable one.

Which are your favourite celebrity cameos in films?

