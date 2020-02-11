Brad Pitt defeats ex wife Angelina Jolie in her own game with his wittiest acceptance speeches

By being candid about his personal life during his latest speeches at award shows, Brad Pitt has won the war of words waged by his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

If the Academy had a category for best acceptance speeches, the Oscar would, without any doubt, go to Brad Pitt. The actor, who ended up winning many prestigious awards for his role in the film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, owned this year’s award season with his hilarious and witty acceptance speeches with comments about his personal life, unsuccessful relationships and his children. While his comments might seem silly and funny on the surface, they did more than just make people laugh. With his candid speeches, Brad won the war which was waged by Jolie in 2018.

In August 2018, according to a source, Jolie started a whisper campaign about Pitt’s horrible parenting skills. At the time the two were fighting a custody battle for their six children, Page Six reported. Contrary to what Jolie believes and claimed, it seems like Pitt is very much in love with his kids and never misses a chance to dedicate his achievements to them. During most of his speeches, the actor has proudly and lovingly mentioned his children. While accepting his latest award at the 92nd Academy Awards, he concluded his speech by saying “This is for my kids. I adore you.”

Even when the actor was shooting Quentin Tarantino’s film in 2018, Jolie tries to shame Pitt by filing a lawsuit stating the actor was not paying any kind of child support. Pitt camp had revealed that he had paid more than USD 9 million for child support since their split in 2016. An insider stated that the actor was filming and handling the legal issues at the same time and it was a difficult period for him. Considering he still managed to collect all the top honours for his performance, the actor has proved that nothing can put him down.

During the whole legal chaos, the judge had scolded Jolie for driving a wedge between Pitt and the children, a source said. Jolie also made sure to point out his issue with issues with alcohol abuse used it as an argument during the custody battle. While accepting the award for Best Supporting Actor honor at the National Board of Review Awards in January, Pitt revealed that he has gotten sober and is happier now. The insider stated that Brad had become a muted person when he was in a relationship with Jolie and is finally back to being his usual self.

In his acceptance speech at Screen Actors Guild Awards, the actor took a hilarious dig at his broken marriage and said, “I’ve gotta add this to my Tinder profile. Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife. It’s a big stretch.” His comment immediately made him internet’s favourite celebrity and the social media users could not stop talking about him.

