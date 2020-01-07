Brad Pitt did not mention his children during Golden Globes 2020 acceptance speech due to THIS reason

Brad Pitt received the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood at the Golden Globes 2020. The actor mentioned his co-stars and his mother but omitted his children.

The Golden Globes Awards 2020 concluded over the weekend and Brad Pitt was one of the many stars who took home the trophy. The actor was nominated for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and won under the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture. In his acceptance speech, he mentioned OUATIH director Quentin Tarantino and his co-star LDC aka Leonardo DiCaprio. He also packed in a few jokes about his dating life and sharing the raft with Leo.

However, many noticed that the actor did not mention his children. Brad shares six children - Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11 - with Angelina Jolie. Following the split, the children have been with The Eternals star. However, he has been reportedly spent important occasions with them, including Christmas Eve last year. So why did Brad not mention his children during his acceptance speech?

Turns out, there is nothing abnormal about it. A source informed TMZ that the actor has chosen to keep his children's mention away from his speeches for he doesn't want to attract unnecessary attention to them. "He never mentions them publicly and wants it to remain that way,” the report mentions. While the actor omitted his children, he mentioned his mother. Brad said, "I want to say hi to my folks because, hey, they’re back in the Ozarks," he said before joking, "I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating and it would just be awkward."

Brad's ex-wife Jennifer Aniston was present in the audience and had an adorable reaction to it. Check it out here: Golden Globes 2020: Jennifer Aniston reacting to Brad Pitt's winning speech causes a Twitter meltdown

