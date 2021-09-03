Brad Pitt discusses how getting 'older and crankier' has led to his 'comfort' style sense

Brad Pitt's inimitable fashion game is on-point not just for his otherworldly looks but also for the fact that he can carry the simplest of attires with confidence. From crisp suits on the red carpet to donning different hats to compliment his casual-cool street style, the Oscar-winning star, surprisingly, tells Esquire, "If I have a style, it's no style."

Explaining his stance, Brad revealed that he likes "simplicity," for example, "the details in the stitching, the way it feels." For Pitt, "If anything, that's the only divining rod I have." The 57-year-old actor further elaborated how his style is "led by comfort" and that he likes the way a Lecia camera or a watch "feels." While Brad doesn't want to look ostentatious, one notices if you come closer. "I like how the lining feels. It's those details that are important to me. It's too exhausting to follow trends. And I despise billboards; I just don't want to be billboard," Pitt added.

"You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important. I think it's as simple as that," the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star concluded.

At the end of the day, he's Brad 'freaking' Pitt!

Meanwhile, Brad recently concluded shooting for David Leitch's highly anticipated action-thriller, Bullet Train, which also stars Joey King and Sandra Bullock. Bullet Train releases in the US on April 8, 2022. Moreover, Pitt is currently shooting for Damien Chazelle's directorial, Babylon, which also stars Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire.