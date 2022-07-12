Brad Pitt enjoys down time in Rome; Bullet Train star spotted in the same city as Angelina Jolie & their kids

Brad Pitt keeps his red face mask on as the Oscar winner was spotted arriving at his hotel in Rome, Italy. According to photos posted by Just Jared, the Babylon star seems to be enjoying some down time in the Eternal City as he painted a casual cool picture in a light brown tee and comfy khaki pants, paired with white shoes and a white bucket hat.

Brad Pitt also had a guitar slung over his shoulder as he was seen talking to someone, before entering the hotel. Interestingly, Brad's time in Rome coincides with Angelina Jolie, who has been in the Eternal City for quite a few weeks, directing her new movie Without Blood, which Angie is also writing and producing, starring Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir. Moreover, Brangelina's children are also in Rome, which could be the reason why Brad is in the same city as his ex-wife, to visit them. A few days back, Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh, 16, were seen enjoying a Måneskin concert in Rome. The Eternals star had also taken her kids shopping in Rome along with enjoying a cookery class with Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina, 14, last month.

For the unversed, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are parents to six children - Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Brad Pitt will next be seen in Bullet Train as an assassin named Ladybug, directed by David Leitch. The star-studded cast of Bullet Train also includes Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bad Bunny and Sandra Bullock, amongst many others. The action-comedy, which is based on the popular Japanese novel Maria Beetle, is slated to release in India on August 5.

