Brad Pitt 'expected' Angelina Jolie to lash out for taking rumoured GF Nicole Poturalski to Chateau Miraval?

According to a recent report, Brad Pitt is expecting Angelina Jolie to lash out for taking his rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski for a vacation to Château Miraval, an estate and vineyard owned by the ex-couple which is also where Brangelina had gotten married in 2014.

Inspite of the dating rumours with numerous women, Brad Pitt may have finally found love in German model Nicole Poturalski as the rumoured couple recently jet-setted to the South of France. More specifically, Pitt whisked off with Poturalski to Château Miraval; Brangelina's estate and vineyard. Interestingly, Brad and Angelina had tied the knot at Château Miraval in 2014 in the presence of their six children. In case you were wondering what Angelina Jolie felt about her ex-husband's romantic getaway destination, well US Weekly may know a little something about it!

According to their recent report, a source revealed that Brad is actually expecting his ex-wife to lash out for his bold move with Nicole especially in the midst of their divorce proceedings. "Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary (August 23), Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it’s going to get from Angelina. He just doesn’t care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will," the source shared with US Weekly. Moreover, they also reported that Brangelina is set to appear in court in October.

When it comes to the possibility of heading to trial, the source revealed, "Brad has done everything he could in his power to avoid this moment. Angelina hasn’t in Brad’s perspective." It was earlier reported that besides the custody battle for their kids, who gets Château Miraval has also been a bone of contention to finalise their divorce.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Brad will be seen alongside Joey King in David Leitch's Bullet Train. On the other hand, Angelina will next be seen in Chloé Zhao's The Eternals which also stars Richard Madden and Kit Harington.

