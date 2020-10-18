Brad Pitt eyes hosting his and Angelina Jolie's kids for sleepover during the holidays; Judge to decide in Nov

With just a few weeks left for the Holiday spirit to take over, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are set to appear in front of a judge to discuss the possibility of extending the custodial time of the children during the festive season.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continue to sail through their custody battle. We've been playing witness to the numerous developments over the years. As we wait to see how the battle ends, a new report has revealed that the actor hopes to spend more time with his children. The ex-couple share six children together - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne - from their marriage. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star reportedly has the hopes of spending more than just the Christmas Day with this year.

According to Us Weekly, Brad wants to host the children overnight this time around and will be appearing in front of a judge with his ex-wife in November to discuss the Holiday custody. A source informed the international publication that the actor has already been granted permission to visit the children on Christmas day before the custody battle began.

"He is hoping that he will be given increased custodial time with the kids which would result in having them overnight for the holidays this year," the source said, adding that the judge will reveal his decision next month. Brad has been bonding with his children during the lockdown. The paparazzi snapped the actor exiting Jolie's mansion a couple of times. While fans were hoping that their relationship would mend, Brad shocked everyone by his reported romance with German model Nicole Poturalski. The lovebirds visited Brad and Angelina's marital home.

Following the news of his relationship, it was reported that Angelina wasn't on board of his decision to take the model to their home. Read all about it here: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt hit a 'new low that nobody imagined' after he took Nicole Poturalski to marital home

