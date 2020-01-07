Brad Pitt feels his personal life is a disaster but Leonardo DiCaprio disagrees; here's why

Brad Pitt revealed in a recent interview that he feels his personal life is a disaster. However, Leonardo DiCaprio feels that his Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star has an exciting personal life. Read below to know more about what the two stars had to share on the same.

Yesterday was exciting for Hollywood fans as the best of 2019 were honoured at Golden Globes 2020. Amongst the winners were Brad Pitt, who won his third Golden Globe last night. The 56-year-old actor took home the Golden Globe in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture category for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. In his acceptance speech, Brad poked fun at his dating life as he quipped, "I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating and it would just be awkward."

Before the Golden Globes ceremony, Pitt and DiCaprio sat down for an interview for WTF With Marc Maron podcast, where the Golden Globe winner took another shot at his personal life. While talking about how the paparazzi are constantly at their tailgates, monitoring their every move, the Ad Astra stated, "I'm just like trash mag fodder. Because of my disaster of a personal life, probably." However, Leonardo disagrees! "You have a very exciting personal life," the 45-year-old actor shared while adding, "Like Lil Kim said, 'The paparazzi's gonna get you one way or another.' It's been my motto."

This one's for Rick Dalton. Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/0QK3TfomI1 — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020

Furthermore, Brad confessed that he has found some ways around to getting his picture taken with good getaways, which he will not reveal now as the paparazzi are still in play.

What is your take on Brad's personal life - a disaster or brimming with excitement? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

