Brad Pitt finds love in Paul Wesley's ex-wife Ines de Ramon? Pair keep close during Bono concert

Brad Pitt' s love life has always been on public radar and it looks like the Oscar winner has a new ladylove! According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Brad was spotted with Ines de Ramon, The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley 's ex-wife, at a Bono concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, i.e. November 13. Pitt and Ramon hanging out and getting up, close and personal happens to be in the midst of his intense divorce battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Judging by the cozy photos of Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon, the pair appeared smitten by each other with the Babylon star lovingly holding Ines' arms and even pulling her close as they were deep in conversation with friends outside the Orpheum Theatre. Brad even introduced his rumoured love interest to his close pals Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Sean Penn and Vivi Nevo, who greeted the duo amicably. While keeping close at the celebrity section, Pitt and Ramon kept their distance when the beloved actor was greeted by fans. Upon exiting, Brad chatted with several people including Jimmy Page. While the speculated couple came to the concert together in his Tesla, Ines left in Brad's bodyguard's SUV with the latter making sure the 29-year-old jewellery professional was safely inside. As for the 58-year-old actor, he left soon after in his Tesla. As per Daily Mail's sources, Ramon is a member of Pitt's team.

Keeping it casual cool, Brad Pitt looked rocking as ever in a white tee and blue jeans paired with a comfy grey cardigan, white trainers and his trademark bucket hat in tan colour. On the other hand, Ines de Ramon kept it rockstar chic in a white cropped top and black leather jeans paired with a black plaid shirt, which was left unbuttoned, and black boots. With a yellow purse in tow, Ines left her curly hair open with a center parting.

Brad Pitt's Relationship History Post Angelina Jolie Divorce

While Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's romance seems to be heating up, after splitting with Angelina Jolie, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star has previously been romantically linked to MIT professor and architect Neri Oxman, model Nicole Poturalski and the recent one being supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, who filed for divorce from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022. Interestingly, Emily not only denied the Brad Pitt romance rumours but is now said to be dating Pete Davidson, who was earlier in a relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon got married in 2019 in an intimate ceremony. However, in September 2022, a rep for the ex-couple revealed that "they have separated" and have been living apart for several months: "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time." Interestingly, Wesley was recently spotted packing on the PDA, kissing model Natalie Kuckenburg in Italy.