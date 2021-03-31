Brad Pitt gets support from ex wife Jennifer Aniston amid Angelina Jolie's domestic abuse allegations?

Brad Pitt is reportedly "devastated" amid domestic abuse claims of Angelina Jolie and is seeking support from former wife Jennifer Aniston.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce seems to have taken an unexpectedly ugly turn after Jolie filed new documents in court alleging domestic abuse during their ongoing divorce proceedings. As per reports, the documents says that their children could freely speak out in court in their divorce hearings and Jolie also claimed that she is willing to submit proof regarding her domestic abuse claims. It has now been reported by Mirror UK that Pitt who is "shocked" by these allegations is now gaining support from his former wife Jennifer Aniston.

The report suggested that Brad is "devastated" and turned to Aniston for support amid this difficult time. As reported by Mirror, Jennifer was quick to contact Pitt after the domestic abuse allegations came out. The Friends star reportedly told Brad that she was there for him and also was ready to appear in court if needed. It appears that Jen's support amid this phase means a lot to Pitt who is saddened by the divorce trial taking a nasty turn. Aniston's supportive stand has reportedly brought them closer as friends.

It has been reported that one of the major reasons that led to Brad and Angelina heading for divorce was his altercation with Maddox during their journey from France to America on a private jet. The couple share six children, Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, and Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. The duo separated in September 2016 and had cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

