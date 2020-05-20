Brad Pitt gives a quick sneak peek of his massive garden at his LA mansion in a special video message

Brad Pitt recorded a special video from the lavish garden set up in his LA mansion. The actor has been homebound since the lockdown in the US began.

This lockdown is giving fans a sneak peek into celeb homes like never before. While we've seen Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres' homes, today, we were treated to a glimpse at Brad Pitt's mansion. The actor recorded a video from his lavish mansion for a special reason, giving the world a look at his home. The class of 2020 is graduating amid the Coronavirus-induced lockdown. While this wasn't the ideal graduation they dreamt of, Hollywood stars are making sure to make it a memorable one by sharing video messages to the grads.

A few days ago, Selena Gomez and Barack Obama recorded videos for grad students. Today, a video of Brad for the graduating students of Missouri State University was shared online and we are a tad jealous. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor found a spot in his lavish garden and recorded the quick video for the students.

"Hi everyone, Brad here from quarantine with a shout out to the graduating class of Missouri State University! It must be very strange doing this in these trying times, but no, we're rooting for you. Our money's on you to make this world a better place," he said in the video. While the short message was inspiring, we couldn't help but look at the well-maintained garden in the backdrop. To top it off, unlike many celebs struggling with their quarantine looks, Brad looked like he was winning the lockdown look game.

The elongated tresses and beard did not bother the actor. Check out the video below:

We have one more surprise for our #BearGrads: A special message from one of Springfield's own. Thanks, Brad. pic.twitter.com/tCtWgzhozI — Missouri State (@MissouriState) May 19, 2020

A few weeks ago, fans were treated to a glimpse of his study. The actor performed a set for Saturday Night Live from his home. Read about it here: Brad Pitt, Miley Cyrus, Paul Rudd and others celebs mark their appearance in Saturday Night Live: At Home

Alia Shawkat has been spending a lot of time with Brad at his home lately. The Arrested Development star is bonding with the actor over art, work and more.

