Brad Pitt got THIS small detail right at Oscars 2021 and Amanda Seyfried is thankful for it

Amanda Seyfried sent a special thanks to Brad Pitt for pronouncing her name correctly while announcing Best Supporting Actress nominees at Oscars 2021.
2954 reads Mumbai Updated: April 30, 2021 03:03 pm
The 93rd Academy Awards were held recently and the star-studded ceremony had several A-lister celebrities in attendance. To present the award for Best Supporting Actress category, Brad Pitt took to the stage and called out the nominations. While the award was won by Minari's Youn Yuh Jung, fellow nominee Amanda Seyfried who was nominated for her performance in Mank seemed to have been thankful to Pitt for another reason altogether. 

Seyfried recently took to Instagram, to share a video of Brad Pitt calling out the Best Supporting Actress nominations at the Oscars. Particularly ending the clip after her name, Seyfried in the caption mentioned that she was thankful that Pitt managed to pronounce her name correctly. Seyfried essayed the role of American actress Marion Davies in Mank, a film that retold the story of the making of Hollywood's Citizen Kane.

Amanda‘s last name has received multiple pronunciations over the years but Brad's way of saying "sigh-frid" was correct and hence the actress in her post wrote, "Correct pronunciation of “Seyfried” by Brad Pitt. Thank you." 

Check out Amanda Seyfried's post Here

Pitt who presented the Oscar left quite an impression on Korean actress Youn Yuh Jung too who began her Academy Award acceptance speech saying, "Mr. Brad Pitt, finally. Nice to meet you."Amid Youn's heartfelt speech, Pitt was also seen tearing up as spotted by netizens. 

As for Amanda Seyfried, after her brilliant performance in Mank, the actress will be next seen in Netflix's Things Heard & Seen, a horror drama alongside actor James Norton.'

