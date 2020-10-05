Brad Pitt has 'high hopes' that he and Angelina Jolie can come to an agreement over children's custody battle?

As the custody trial for their six children commences today, i.e October 5, 2020, Brad Pitt is reportedly hopeful that he and Angelina could try to make it work because of the importance of co-parenting.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce can only be finalised once an agreement is set regarding the custody battle for their six children - Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. While the custody trial reportedly begins today, i.e. October 5 and will go on till October 23, a source shared with Entertainment Tonight that Pitt is asking for 50/50 custody to be put and stay in place.

On the other hand, Jolie wants to be "fair" when it comes to the custody as she's very structured with their children. Moreover, Brad reportedly has "high hopes" that Brangelina can try to make it work because of the importance of co-parenting. "Brad, for the most part, has been respectful of Angelina's parenting. While he doesn't agree with everything, he knows she loves the kids and wants the best for them. He also knows his love and presence are needed," the insider added.

Apparently, the 56-year-old actor has done everything he can to avoid a court situation but is of the opinion that he has been left with no other choice if he wants to be allowed more time with his kids. For Pitt, it's important that their children don't worry about their parents' current situation and especially; they don't feel stuck in the middle in any way. Moreover, it's been a challenge because of their kids' age but Brad is doing what he can.

While avoiding the court scenario for years, the last thing Pitt wants is for the custody trial to have a negative outcome for everyone. For the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, it's about getting his time with their children. On the other hand, no one wants this case over more than Angelina, as revealed by the source.

As it was initially being reported that the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star dictated the scheduling arrangements in regards to her ex's custody and visitation time, ET claims that neither of them had control over the children's schedule since they announced their divorce. Throughout their custody battle, the courts have been deciding all scheduling.

Earlier, it looked like the ex-couple had finally buried the hatchet and were on amicable co-parenting terms with Brad even being spotted a couple of times outside Angelina's Los Feliz home in Los Angeles. However, Brangelina hit a snafu in regards to the private judge looking over their case.

