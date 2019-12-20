Brad Pitt has a low key birthday with his kids in attendance; Details Inside

Brad Pitt had a low key birthday with his kids in attendance. read on for more details.

Brad Pitt celebrated his 56th birthday with his kids by his side. As the actor turned a year older, he celebrated his special day at his residence in Los Angeles, California with his kids. A source told E Online that his younger kids stopped by to wish the dad on his birthday. Pitt spent some quality time with the children before they left with their bodyguard who took them back to his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's house.

Earlier this week, another source told Radar that Jolie has blocked their 13-year-old daughter Shiloh from spending Christmas with her father. The insider asserted that according to Pitt it is his turn to spend the Holidays with Shiloh, but Jolie is refusing to allow it. However, according to various media reports, the kids will spend part of the holidays with their father in LA. The source mentioned that Pitt has a special day planned for his kids and is looking forward to seeing them.

Pitt and Jolie share six children together Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. The Fight Club actor is especially close to Shiloh. Although he is also on good terms with her siblings, Pax (16), Zahara (14), and twins Vivienne and Knox (11), his eldest son Maddox (18), has cut ties with his dad and is now studying in South Korea. The insider also revealed that Pitt is planning on introducing his daughter to his closest friends, including ex-wife Jennifer Aniston and his rumoured girlfriend Alia Shawkat.

Read More