Brad Pitt hasn’t introduced girlfriend Ines de Ramon to kids as ‘he wants to ensure this relationship is going the distance’: Report

After his high-profile divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt is taking caution when it comes to introducing his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, to his children. Pitt is taking measured steps to ensure the relationship is stable before making such a significant step, as an insider revealed to US Weekly. The insider said, “It’s not that he doesn’t love Ines, it’s just that he wants to ensure this relationship is going the distance before he takes that major step.”

Brad Pitt's relationship status

The source said that Brad Pitt's relationship with Ines de Ramon is currently "stronger than ever." In fact, the jewelry designer has become "very close" to Pitt's inner circle. Their connection appears to be thriving, giving a sense of stability in Pitt's personal life.

Brad Pitt's careful approach

However, when it comes to his family, especially his six children – Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15 – Pitt is reportedly taking a slow approach and making sure his relationship is solid and will last long before bringing his children into the mix.

Brad Pitt's romantic life post-divorce from Angelina Jolie has garnered significant attention. While he has dated several women over the years, none of them have met his children so far. Pitt's relationship with Ines de Ramon, which began in late 2022, appears to be going well. However, the actor remains cautious, prioritizing the well-being of his children and the stability of his new relationship before taking the step of introducing his girlfriend to his family.

