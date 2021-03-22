Brad Pitt ‘heartbroken’ over Angelina Jolie’s Domestic Abuse allegations amidst custody battle; DEETS inside

After hearing Angelina Jolie’s Domestic Abuse allegations in the couple's ongoing custody battle, Brad Pitt was felt heartbroken. Take a look.

In the latest development of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce proceedings, the actress filed court documents in which she along with her 6 kids offered "proof and authority in support" after alleging Brad of domestic violence during trials. According to what a source told Page Six, Brad is ‘heartbroken’ after hearing the news. “Brad is heartbroken that Angelina has gone that route. There’s a lot of emotion left after their marriage,” the insider revealed.

Recalling Brad and Angelina’s life as a couple, the source further explained how the former owned up to his past mistakes and even quit drinking. “The marriage was very passionate and toxic at times and they had fights, but also shared many good times together.” The source added. In the past, Brad had admitted to struggling with substance abuse. Speaking on the same, the insider commented, “He talked about his drink and drug problems during the time they were together… Brad and his camp have never attacked Angelina. But his camp feels this leak was calculated to sway opinion ahead of the conclusion of their trial.”

The source also told the outlet that Brad feels isolated from his 6 children and has been devastated about it. Brad and Angelina are currently battling over their minor children, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Merely 2 years after tying the knot, the couple decided to part ways in 2016. Although Brad has never been arrested or charged with domestic violence, there was a highly-publicized incident with his son Maddox Jolie-Pitt which sparked speculations.

Also Read| Is Angelina Jolie using her children to hurt Brad Pitt in divorce trial amid domestic violence allegations?

Share your comment ×