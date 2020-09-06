Brad Pitt helping GF Nicole Poturalski get her big Hollywood break; Model stalked Instagram page shipping duo

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski's romance continue to make the headlines. As per the latest reports, Brad is helping Nicole get her big break at the movies in Hollywood.

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski continue to surprise us with their romance! The rumoured couple was spotted in France a few days ago, sparking speculations of their alleged romance. It was eventually revealed that they have been dating for nine months now. If that wasn't enough, Nicole is said to be an open marriage and shares a son with her husband. Now, it has been revealed that Angelina Jolie's ex-husband is helping his new ladylove get a break in Hollywood.

According to The Sun's sources, the actor has assured the model that he will help her with his connections provided she works hard. The actor's production house, Plan B, has a few projects lined up. While Nicole could stand a chance to feature in one of them, Brad has reportedly informed the model that she has to impress him and his partners to bag a project. "While Brad’s assured her he has the connections and ability to help turn Nicole into a star, he wants to ensure she works hard at it like he did and doesn’t expect an easy ride just because of her link to him," an insider told the international outlet.

"His production company Plan B has a string of upcoming projects in the works, but he’s insisted she has to prove to not only him but his team that she’s worthy of a role, which is something she understands and very much respects," the grapevine added. Apart from her career opportunities, Brad has requested Nicole to spend more time with him in Los Angeles. While Nicole said she would love to, she said it depends on her son, Emil, and his father. "Nicole has a close-knit network of friends in Los Angeles and absolutely loves it here," the insider said.

Meanwhile, Nicole was caught checking out a fan account shipping the model with Brad. An Instagram account with the handle name nicobrad2020 shared a screenshot of Nicole checking out their Instagram Stories. Check out their screenshot here:

