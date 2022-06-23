Brad Pitt hints at retirement from Hollywood: I consider myself on my last leg, last semester or trimester

"He’s one of the last remaining big-screen movie stars. It's just a different breed of man," Quentin Tarantino praised Brad Pitt, similar to the likes of Paul Newman, Robert Redford and Steve McQueen, in the latter's GQ cover profile titled Brad Pitt's Wildest Dreams. While the Brad Pitt phenomenon has taken over generations of fans under its charismatic control, the Oscar-winning actor is hinting at a possible retirement from Hollywood, as revealed by the man himself.

In the interview, Brad Pitt confided how he's thinking carefully about what's ahead for him, specifically, the path that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star wants to chart for the final stages of his abundantly creative career: "I consider myself on my last leg, this last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?" In earlier interviews, too, Brad has spoken candidly about how he wants to take a step back from acting, rather focusing on his producer side and other hobbies like sculpting and making homes and even furniture.

Nevertheless, there's still plenty of Brad Pitt coming our way! Firstly, we'll be seeing the Hollywood hunk in David Leitch's highly-awaited action comedy, Bullet Train, alongside Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sandra Bullock and more. The movie is slated for an August 5 release. Pitt also stars in Babylon, Damien Chazelle's directorial which also stars Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire and is a Christmas Day release. Let's not forget about his onscreen reunion with best friend George Clooney in Jon Watts' upcoming thriller.

In conclusion, fret not Brad Pitt fans, as the 58-year-old actor, in the same interview, also confessed: "I'm one of those creatures that speaks through art. I just want to always make. If I'm not making, I'm dying in some way."

What do you have to say about Brad Pitt possibly retiring from Hollywood? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt opens up on spending years with 'low grade depression': I think all our hearts are broken