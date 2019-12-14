Brad Pitt on his disappointment with Troy: From that time I made a decision to invest in only quality stories

While Troy (2004) was commercially a box-office success, Brad Pitt revealed in a recent interview that the movie was told in a way that didn't go down too well, in his perspective. Read below to know more about why Brad was disappointed with the Wolfgang Petersen directorial.

Brad Pitt has been receiving the best reviews of his life in 2019 for his scene-stealing acts - both as a lead actor in James Gray's Ad Astra and a supporting actor in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. It was in 2004 when a paradigm shift was noticed in Brad Pitt's career as he focused on working with high-caliber directors and in the process, added a new depth to his acting performances. When The New York Times recently pointed this observation out to Brad, the actor accepted the statement as he shared, "You’re absolutely right. I’m happy someone could read that. It was really a turn on Troy. I was disappointed with it."

Pitt explained that when he was trying to figure out his career, he was overburdened with "a lot of advice," where people would tell him he should do this and others said he should do that. The 55-year-old actor recalled not being able to do a Coen brothers film titled To the White Sea because it was shut down. Afterward, another "interesting opportunity" arose but unfortunately, the actor was talked out of it when it was told to him that he had to choose the "other" project and that he can do his "art project" later! Brad ended up taking that advice.

When asked if the "other" project was Troy, Brad clarified that it wasn't but he did confess that the reason why he chose to star in the Wolfgang Petersen directorial was that he had backed out of another movie and then had to do something for the studio. Hence he was "put in Troy." While being a part of Troy was not a painful experience, the actor realised that the way the movie was being told didn't align with what he wanted. Pitt admitted that he made his own mistakes in it. "What am I trying to say about Troy? I could not get out of the middle of the frame. It was driving me crazy," Brad questioned.

Talking about how he had become "spoiled" working with his Fight Club (1999) director David Fincher, Brad stated that it was not a "slight" at Wolfgang and that Das Boot (1981) is one of the all-time great films.

"But somewhere in it, Troy became a commercial kind of thing. Every shot was like, Here’s the hero! There was no mystery. So about that time, I made a decision that I was only going to invest in quality stories, for lack of a better term. It was a distinct shift that led to the next decade of films," Pitt concluded.

