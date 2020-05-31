Brad Pitt hosts an EPIC pizza party for Shiloh's bday, Maddox made sure to attend; Father son mending ties?

Brad Pitt hosted a pizza party for Shiloh to celebrate her birthday. The party saw Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids, Knox and Vivienne, Zahara, Pax, and Maddox, join the actor to celebrate the teenager's special day.

It was previously reported that Brad Pitt was planning a birthday party for Shiloh Jolie Pitt. Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter turned 14 on May 27. While no photos from the birthday surfaced online, a source has now revealed that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star threw an epic party and lauded the teenager with numerous gifts. That's not all. It has also been revealed that Shiloh was accompanied by her siblings, twins Knox and Vivienne, Zahara, Pax, and Maddox.

Maddox is currently quarantining with his mother, Angie, his siblings at The Eternals star's home. He returned from South Korea, where he is studying biochemistry, ahead of the Corona-induced lockdown in the US. Although sources have revealed that Brad and Maddox have a strained relationship, with Maddox also subtly confirming it in a video interview taken on the campus, the 18-year-old's presence at a party host by Brad brings a sign of hope for fans.

According to The Sun, Maddox joined his siblings for a pizza party thrown for Shiloh this week. The source claims Brad "has an expensive pizza oven at his house and made her favorite dish for the party." Apart from pizza, the actor arranged for a birthday cake as well. Apart from the food, Brad also arranged for numerous gifts. This included a special video from her friends and family from across the globe. "One of Brad's film editor pals put together a video of messages from her family and friends all over the world, some of whom she hadn't seen in a while due to the pandemic," the insider said.

Brad also gifted her a "vintage Polaroid camera and created a book of all her best photographs from the past few years." If that wasn't enough, Brad also booked a studio session with a guitarist so she could learn the instrument and jam with him. "Shiloh's birthday really brought them all together, and she had plenty of presents to open on the day," the tipster added.

