Brad Pitt Imposter Scams French Woman Of USD 850K After Showing Actor's Fake Pictures From Hospital; DETAILS
Someone posing as Brad Pitt convinced a French woman that the actor needed money for kidney treatment and duped her out of a hefty amount. The cybercrime victim shared her story; check out!
A French woman gets scammed by a person she believed to be Brad Pitt! The cybercrime convict allegedly pretended to be the Fight Club actor and proved his identity with AI-generated pictures of him in a hospital.
Through the fake romantic scheme that allegedly lasted for more than a year, the 53-year-old interior designer named Anne was duped into giving her life’s savings to the scammer after they made her believe that the actor was sick and needed the money.
The scammer convinced Anne that Pitt required the funds to pay for kidney treatment, alleging that he couldn’t access his bank account due to his years-long bitter divorce from Angelina Jolie, which was finally settled last month.
Anne told Page Six that the stint began after someone pretending to be Pitt’s mother, Jane, called her, asking for money to save her son’s life. “At first, I said to myself that it was fake, that it’s ridiculous. But I’m not used to social media, and I didn’t really understand what was happening to me,” Anne admitted.
After a spree of messages from the fake account, she started believing it to be true and even divorced her husband in the hopes of meeting Pitt in person. Finally, after reading reports of Pitt’s ongoing relationship with Ines de Ramon, she realized it was a scam. “I’ve never harmed anyone. These people deserve hell,” she told the outlet.