Brad Pitt intervened a 'volatile' encounter on Fury set between Shia LaBeouf and him reveals Scott Eastwood

Scott Eastwood during his recent interview with Insider opened up on an incident that took place on the set of David Ayer's 2014 film, Fury. The actor revealed what went down on set during a "volatile" encounter he had with Shia LaBeouf and how actor Brad Pitt had stepped in to intervene and resolve the situation.

While speaking to Insider, Eastwood explained the incident when LaBeouf confronted him over a miscommunication about filming. The script reportedly required Eastwood to spit on a war tank during one of the scenes and LaBeouf who wasn't aware of the same, took offence to Scott's move.

Adding on about the incident, Eastwood said, "[LaBeouf] got mad at me and it turned into a volatile moment that Brad Pitt ultimately got in the middle of." The actor further said, "I never think your process as an actor should ever hinder how people are treated on set", via Insider.

Previously, the same incident was addressed by Brad Pitt in an interview with GQ where he mentioned how during filming, they all bonded with the tank and said “And something happens – it becomes very personal. You know, that’s my tank."

As for Shia LaBeouf's on-set behaviour, the actor was recently dropped from Olivia Wilde's directorial Don't Worry Darling reportedly due to his behaviour in pre-production and his clashes with the cast and crew according to Variety. The actor was eventually replaced on the film with Harry Styles who later finished the project which also stars Florence Pugh in lead.

