Brad Pitt Is Quite Concerned About Son Pax After Dangerous E-Bike Accident Lands Him In ICU

No matter how high-profile a celebrity is, their concern for their child remains the same, just like actor Brad Pitt who is extremely worried about his son Pax, after the 20-year-old was involved in a serious e-bike accident that landed him in the intensive care unit, according to a new report.

Sources close to the actor told TMZ that Pitt has been in touch with the hospital and is receiving updates about Pax's recovery. They also mentioned that Pitt was deeply emotional upon hearing the news of the crash.

The accident occurred on July 29. Pax had been seen riding around L.A. without a helmet on multiple occasions, including the day of the accident, according to TMZ.

Eyewitnesses also reported that Pax collided with a car at an intersection on Los Feliz Boulevard in L.A. and was found lying motionless on the ground, with some initially fearing the worst before he retrieved consciousness.

Pitt and Pax have been on bitter terms for the last couple of years following the contentious divorce proceedings with ex-wife and actress Angelina Jolie. The couple, who share six children Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16 also have Pax’s older brother, Maddox, 23, who remains with their mother.

The rift between Pax and Pitt became publicly known when Pax posted a strongly negative message about his father on Father’s Day 2020. The post read: “Happy Father’s Day to this world-class a–hole!! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person.”

Pax continued, “You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence.”

“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell,” he continued, according to the report. “You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. “So, Happy Father’s Day, you f–king awful human being!!!” he concluded the post as reported by Page Six.

Pax isn't the only child of the superstar who seems to be at odds with his father. His daughter Shiloh, who recently turned 18, dropped the surname Pitt from her name.

Additionally, his son Maddox is also reportedly upset with the actor following revelations from certain documents that allegedly showed Pitt choking one child and hitting another in the face during a 2016 abuse incident.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are yet to settle their divorce, eight years after their 2016 split. Their formerly co-owned Miraval Château vineyard remains a point of contention between them. Jolie sold her share of the winery to a third party in 2021, despite Pitt’s rumored interest in buying it from her.

