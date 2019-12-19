Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston are back together and they announced their reunion at the pre Christmas party?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were together at the Friends alum's pre Christmas party. A new report now claims that the couple has reunited.

Fans went bonkers when news broke out that Brad Pitt made his way to Jennifer Aniston's pre-Christmas party. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star reunited with his ex-wife at the party hosted by the Friends alum a few days ago. As per several international publications, the party was also attended by other friends of The Morning Show star including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Jimmy Kimmel. While not much is known about the events that unfolded at the party, a new report claims that the party saw Brad and Jen announce that they were back together.

As per In Touch magazine, the ex-couple has rekindled their romance 15 years after their divorce. A dubious source told the US outlet that Brad and Jen are "officially" together. "They even briefly made out in front of guests. Some were so happy they were cheering!” the insider claims. Apparently, this wasn't the first time the duo decided to reunite. The reported alleges Brad and Jen tried to give their romance a second chance about a year ago but it did not work out. "They got cold feet, plain and simple,” the source claims.

"They stopped overthinking everything. They just wanted to make sure all their old issues were resolved. Jen didn’t want any of Brad’s old baggage. She wanted a solid, honest commitment, and that’s what she’s getting,” the insider added. If that wasn't enough, the report further claims that Brad raised a toast to Jen with the announcement that "it’s always been her”.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are yet to comment on the rumour.

