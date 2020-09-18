Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston get flirty as the former has an erotic dream during Fast Times table read

Besides exchanging pleasantries, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston get super flirty as the former has an exotic dream about the latter during Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual table read.

We just had a Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunion 2.0 in 2020 after SAG Awards and it's incredibly hard to keep calm for us. This time it was for a special cause as along with the ex-couple, we had big names like Julia Robert and Shia LaBeouf as a part of Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual table read.

It was for Sean Penn's charity CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), which is is "a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives and strengthening communities affected by or vulnerable to crisis." The table read was able to raise an impressive USD 58,903 and counting. All eyes, even the other celebs, as expected, were on Pitt and Aniston to melted hearts first by exchanging pleasantries. "Hi, Aniston. How you doing?" Brad enthusiastically said to which Jennifer said, "Hi Pitt. Good honey, how are you," to which Pitt added, "I'm alright."

During the epic table read, Brad played Brad Hamilton while Jennifer played Linda Barrett, who is Hamilton's sister Stacy's (Julia Roberts) best friend. Halfway through the reading, things got flirty as Brad has an erotic dream about Linda with Jennifer sexily saying the lines, "Hi, Brad. You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you’re so sexy. Will you come to me?"

What was relatable was the rest of the celebrities at they looked at the ex-couple in awe just like we fans would! It's nice to know that the exes have let bygones be bygone and are good friends now!

If COVID-19 didn't exist, we would have probably got an Emmy reunion between Pitt and Aniston as the former is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Saturday Night Live while the latter is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for The Morning Show.

