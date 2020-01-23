Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston 'love and adore each other', share a 'mature relationship'

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston broke the internet when they were captured at the SAG Awards 2020 over the weekend. While fans are hoping they reunite, sources have revealed that the ex-couple shares a "mature relationship."

We cannot get enough of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Brad and Jen caused enough and more frenzy on social media this week. The former couple, who parted ways in 2004, reunited at the SAG Awards 2020 and left fans weeping. While the photos broke the internet, fans also wished that the exes would get back together. Whether or not they would get back to each other, an insider has shed light on their friendship and reveals that they share a "mature relationship."

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Brad and Jennifer "love and adore each other." The source emphasises on the former couple moving on from their broken marriage and becoming close friends. The insider adds that the ex-flames are "much closer friends since their divorces." The divorces in this context refer to Brad's split from Angelina Jolie and Jen's separation from her second husband Justin Theroux in February 2018.

"They have a very mature relationship that has evolved over time because they both have experienced marriages that didn’t work out," the insider explained. "Brad has grown so much in his life since he and Jen broke up," the source added. Another source told the outlet that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor has apologised to Jen for his past mistakes.

The grapevine assured that Brad is sober and is in a different place than when they were together. The Academy Award nominee has worked hard on himself. "He has apologized to her for many things he felt were his issues in their relationship. He truly takes ownership for his mistakes and that has changed their relationship with each other today. They both have moved on," the insider shared.

Reunion (romantically) or not, Jen and Brad have taught us that we can make peace with our past. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

