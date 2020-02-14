Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston: From marriage to divorce & being friends; Check out their relationship timeline

The former lovers have come a long way and what better day than today to look back at their complicated yet fun and adventurous love story.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have sent the world media into a tizzy last month when they reunited at the SAG Awards. Giving rise to an intense round of speculations, Brad and Jen's reunion made fans all over the world go gaga. The former lovers have come a long way and what better day than today to look back at their complicated yet fun and adventurous love story.

The '90s

For the unversed, let us take you back to 1994 when Brad and Jen were first introduced by their managers. Yes, unlike other actors, Brad and Jen did not meet on a film set or while shooting for a project. Their managers turned out to be friends and got them together.

At the time, Jen had landed her big role as Rachel Green in Friends and Brad was only two to three films old. The sparks were there but the couple seemed to take things slow. In 1998 that they went on their first date. Given Brad's rising popularity and Jen's job on Friends, it became quite difficult for the two to keep their relationship under wrap. It was only the next year that they made their red carpet debut at the Emmys. It was a monumental year for the former lovers as they also got engaged in 1999. And do you know how exactly did Jen reveal she was engaged?

Turns out, Brad and Jen turned up on stage during a concert and the actress flaunted her diamond ring. Talk about professing love in the days of no Instagram. Things only looked brighter since then and Brad and Jen even got married in an extravagant Malibu wedding in 2000. At the time, the couple also spoke in detail about their relationship and gushed over each other in interviews.

The aughts

However, all did not seem to well as the end of Friends approached. In 2004, after a successful 10-year season run, Jennifer hinted at slowing down and enjoying her time with her better half. Many also say that the actress was ready to have kids. Unfortunately, in May 2004, Brad began working on Mr. and Mrs. Smith with Angelina Jolie and there were rumours all over the place.

It was only later that Angelina accepted that she started developing feelings for Brad during the shooting of the film. She had told Vogue at the time, "Because of the film we ended up being brought together to do all these crazy things, and I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened. I think a few months in I realized, 'God, I can’t wait to get to work'."

Upside Down

It was real and cracks soon developed between Brad and Jen's relationship. In January 2005, they officially split after being together for seven years. Brad then went on to date Angelina. The couple even had their own kids as well as adopted. In 2014, they walked down the aisle but the marriage seemed short lived as Brad and Angelina split in 2016 and filed for divorce soon after.

Cut to 2019, reports of Brad and Jen rekindling their friendship and it all seemed to be true as they reunited at the SAG Awards 2020. Cricle of life, eh?

