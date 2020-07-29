Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston reunion 2.0 in making courtesy Emmys; Star visits Angelina & kids after nomination

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston could cross paths at the Emmys 2020 for both bagged a nomination this year. Brad was spotted leaving Angelina Jolie's home following the Emmy nod.

Remember when Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston gave us the photo of the decade at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards courtesy their reunion. Well, we are preparing ourselves for yet another internet-breaking moment for both the stars have been nominated for an Emmys 2020 this year. The 72nd annual Emmy Awards nominations were announced a few hours ago and it was revealed that the former flames have each bagged a nomination this year for their small screen stints.

Jennifer has scored a nomination for her work in The Morning Show. The Friends alum is up for an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the series. On the other hand, Brad followed his Oscar 2020 win with a surprise Emmy nomination. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star has been nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Dr. Anthony Fauci on Saturday Night Live.

The nominations have fans hyped about yet another epic reunion. Although, the question remains if they would run into each other yet again like the SAG Awards 2020 or will they reunite virtually. The Emmys haven't announced if they would host the ceremony in person or virtually yet. Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the annual awards show will see amendments. The awards show has confirmed Jimmy Kimmel will host the live show.

Following the news of her nomination, Jennifer took to her Instagram account and revealed she's picking out the mask she will be wearing at the awards show this year. The actress has constantly promoted the idea of wearing a mask to help flatten the curve. As she reacted to the Emmy nomination, Jen also reminded fans to wear a mask. "What a morning waking up to this news! I am so proud of my @themorningshow family. This team worked so, so hard to make the best show we possibly could, and I am truly honored to be a part of it. Thanks for this acknowledgment and congratulations to EVERYONE," she said as she shared numerous behind-the-scene photos from the sets of the series.

"Now, I’m just gonna have to figure out what MASK I’M GONNA WEAR," Jen added. Check it out here. On the other hand, Brad was seen out and about to visit his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and their children - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Just Jared shared pictures of the Emmy-nominated actor on his motorcycle. "He was seen riding on one of his many motorcycles to and from the visit on the sunny afternoon," the international outlet reported.

The actor has been spotted visiting The Eternals star and the children for the third time in a month. His recent visit comes after reports suggest that the former flames' relationship is mending. A source told People recently that it has taken the family a long time to reach where they are today. "It’s taken them a long time, with a lot of family therapy, to get to this point." The source added that the children "are no longer dealing with separation issues from Angie."

While the relationships are improving, a source told Entertainment Tonight last month that the couple might not reconcile. "Brad and Angelina have come a very long way and they're finally in a place where they both want to work together to raise their kids. They have no plans to reconcile and any communication between them is regarding their children's needs and future," the insider revealed.

The insider said the couple is in a "more amicable relationship" now. They are currently focusing on their children's well-being. "Brad and Angelina want their kids to be healthy and happy and to have the support of both of their parents. It has taken years to heal and they finally are in a place where they can co-parent in a really healthy way," the grapevine revealed.

Although the couple hasn't revealed the reason behind their split, Angie told Vogue, "I separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Emmys 2020 Nominations List: HBO’s Watchmen, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel & Ozark take the lead

Share your comment ×