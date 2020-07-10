Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston reunion to Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid pregnancy; 1st half of 2020 Hollywood Highlights

Hollywood in the first half of 2020 was nothing short of dramatic! While Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston gave us the reunion of the decade, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid shocked the world with their pregnancy news. Check out how Hollywood fared in the first six months of 2020.

It's been quite a year, this 2020! For most of us, we'd like to forget that this year even existed and for sure; in decades, 2020 will be a history lesson for the next generation. Hollywood started off with a big bang as the first few months were about the award season but as we inched closer to possible summer blockbusters, the coronavirus pandemic came blazing through and with it, affected the box-office numbers to another level. There was also the fact that Hollywood stars like Tom Hanks and Idris Elba weren't immune to COVID-19.

On the other hand, there were several newsmakers to keep the readers entertained while on quarantine mode. Whether it be the epic reunion of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards 2020 or even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finishing off their Royal duties and shifting their home base to Los Angeles with baby Archie, there was plenty of drama to finish packets of popcorn over. 2020 was also the year for major baby fever as young power couples like Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will soon be becoming parents this year.

Check out Pinkvilla's roundup of Hollywood Highlights from the first half of 2020:

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's epic SAG Awards reunion

It took 15 years, since their divorce in 2005, to have photographic evidence of a public reunion between the famous exes, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. The occasion? SAG Awards 2020! While Brad took home the Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role award for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Jennifer was honoured with the Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series award for The Morning Show. Their wins were strategically placed one after the other and the pair bumped into each other backstage. The result? A memorable reunion to be remembered for decades!

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid & Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner to embrace parenthood

In what was a major shocker, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are set to become parents for the first time. While the good news was leaked before the couple could announce it themselves, Gigi appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, shortly after, to confirm the ZiGi pregnancy and thank their well-wishers. Hadid is due in September. On the other hand, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who got married in 2019, will also be welcoming their first child with the latter expecting to give birth anytime now. While Jophie hasn't confirmed the news themselves, the Game of Thrones star is proudly flaunting her baby bump during their recent spottings in Los Angeles.

BTS dominates with Map of The Soul: 7 & celebrates FESTA 2020

To say that BTS has had a grand year would be an understatement! The K-pop group started 2020 on an incredible note as they released Map of the Soul: 7, which not only peaked at #1 on the Billboard 200 and sold 552,000 pure copies in the US, but the lead single, ON, claimed BTS their first Top 5 on Billboard Hot 100 at #5. Besides performing at Grammys 2020, the septet also organised Bang Bang Con and Bang Bang Con: The Live, which registered 50.59 million total views and 756,000 viewers respectively. There were also the grand celebrations of FESTA 2020 which saw BTS celebrate their monumental seventh anniversary, i.e. June 13, 2020, with ARMY. BTS also donated USD one million to Black Lives Matter movement while ARMY matched the million within 24 hours.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially breakup with the Royal Family and subsequent LA move

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shocking announcement of separating from the Royal Family was announced in 2019, the pair officially cut their ties on March 31, 2020. Their final Royal engagement saw the couple being royally ignored by Prince William and Kate Middleton during the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9. What was more surprising though was Harry and Meghan's bold move to shift to Los Angeles with baby Archie during quarantine thus creating more distance from the Royal Family.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's family issues

"I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision," Angelina Jolie had recently shared with Vogue as the drama surrounding the Brangelina divorce refuses to die down, even four years since the ex-power couple announced their separation. Speaking of the Brangelina clan, Brad and Angelina have kept their animosity to the corner for now so as to be by their kids' side, especially with Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, 15 and Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, 14 undergoing surgeries. Moreover, Pitt is said to have finally met Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, 18, after a really long time, at Shiloh's birthday party post their alleged altercation, which led to the couple's divorce. That's not all! Brad was also spotted outside Angelina's Los Feliz mansion in Los Angeles as a report broke out over how they are being more amicable thanks to a lot of family therapy.

Parasite and Joaquin Phoenix rule over award season

Parasite dominated the award season and made history as the first non-English language film to win the coveted Oscar for Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards. The Korean masterpiece also took home the Oscar for International Feature Film, Directing for Bong and Original Screenplay for Bong and Han Jin-won. Parasite was also nominated for Best Production Design for Lee Ha-jun and Best Film Editing for Yang Jin-mo. "I will drink until next morning," Joon-ho had quipped in his winning speech after a well-deserved award season takeover. On the other hand, Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor award for his masterful portrayal of Arthur Fleck in Joker at all big award ceremonies including the Oscars, Golden Globes, SAG Awards, BAFTA and so forth. It was Joaquin's first Academy Award. "When he was 17, my brother wrote this lyric. He said, 'Run to the rescue with love, and peace will follow,'" were Joaquin's parting words to end his 2020 award season run. Similarly, Brad's eccentric role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won him major accolades including his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber release Rare and Changes

While 2020 started with a delight for Selenators as Selena Gomez made her powerful comeback with Rare, Valentine's Day was dedicated to Beliebers with Justin Bieber's love letter to Hailey Baldwin, Changes. Both albums peaked at #1 on Billboard 200 and while Selena claimed her first #1 on Billboard Hot 100 with the heartbreaking single, Lose You To Love Me, Yummy peaked at #2. Moreover, Justin and Hailey made headlines for their reality show, The Biebers on Watch, where the married couple revealed secrets about dealing with their past breakup and how Bieber wished he saved himself for Baldwin. JB was also accused of sexual harassment by two women from alleged incidents in 2014 when he was dating Gomez. Justin has now filed a lawsuit of USD 20 million against both women.

Tom Hanks & many test positive for coronavirus

"It’s like it picked the celebrity we cared the most about to make a point," comedian Whitney Cummings had rightfully tweeted when Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced that they had tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia. Prince Charles was also not immune to the virus and had to self-isolate in his Scotland abode. Other celebrities who were diagnosed with COVID-19 included Idris Elba, Kristofer Hivju, Andy Cohen, Aaron Tveit, Sara Bareilles, Tony Shalhoub, Zoey Deutch, Andrea Bocelli amongst others. Moreover, coronavirus also led to the deaths of Cordeno, Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy, Fred the Godson, Matthew Seligman, Hal Willner, Lee Fierro and several others.

Coronavirus trumps over Hollywood with shoots stalled and delayed release dates

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood's box-office suffered immeasurably as release dates had to be delayed further due to theatres remaining closed while movie shoots had to be immediately halted. The production of Mission Impossible: 7, Red Notice, Jurassic World: Dominion, The Batman, The Eternals, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, The Morning Show Season 2, Peaky Blinders Season 6 and more had to put on hold. Moreover, huge 2020 releases like Black Widow, Wonder Woman 1984, The Eternals The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, No Time To Die, Tenet, Mulan, Top Gun Maverick, A Quiet Place Part II, Jungle Cruise and more had to be pushed to the latter half of 2020 or 2021. Slowly and steadily the movie shoots are resuming with several films and television series given permission to shoot in the UK.

Friends reunion delayed and making up with mini-reunions

The reunion of all reunions! The Friends cast - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer - were all geared up to shoot for the Friends reunion at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California on March 23-24 while the special was going to release on May 1. However, the coronavirus pandemic rained on the reunion's parade and the special was officially put on hold. In a recent interview with The Wrap, Friends co-creator, Marta Kauffman had revealed, "We are hoping to be able to shoot in August if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open." For now, Friends fans are making the most of the virtual mini-reunions and social media interactions with the latest one being Jennifer and Lisa reminiscing about their time on the iconic sitcom during Variety's Actors on Actors.

